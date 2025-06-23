14 goats charred to death as fire engulfs cattle shed in Thoothukudi village

THOOTHUKUDI: Fourteen goats inside a cattle shed were charred to death after the haystacks kept near the structure caught fire in Manjanambikinaru village near Kayathar on Sunday.

The shed, housing 35 animals, was allegedly locked and the stacks of hay blocked the exit pathway, sources said. The remaining 21 animals - goats and baby goats - also suffered critical burns.

The shed belongs to one Shanmugaraj, a farmer. Sources said high temperatures caused the spontaneous combustion of the stacks of maize hay, and gusts of wind accelerated the fire.

The 14 goats were killed in the fire before the fire and rescue services personnel from Kazhugumalai doused the flames. Kayathar tahsildar Sundar Ragavan, village administrative officer Renuga, and police personnel inspected the shed and conducted inquiries.