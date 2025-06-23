BJP leaders’ greetings spark alliance buzz on Vijay's birthday as TVK celebrates across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician and Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay turned 51 on Sunday.

Birthday greetings from several political leaders, particularly from the BJP, triggered speculation on social media about possible attempts to woo the fledgling party into the NDA fold ahead of the 2026 Assembly election.

Though she stopped short of an open invitation, former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, in a creatively worded greeting using titles of Vijay’s films, said the actor should align with those opposing “evil forces”.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, former party state president K Annamalai, and BJP women’s wing president Vanathi Srinivasan were among those who extended greetings.

From the DMK-led alliance, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai also wished Vijay. PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss conveyed his wishes as well.

In Chennai, TVK general secretary Bussy N Anand and deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna led the celebrations. Anand alleged that police imposed restrictions on party cadres distributing food and aid to the public. Meanwhile, in Ulundurpet, a clash broke out between cadres of the DMK and VCK over the birthday celebrations.