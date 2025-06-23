Centre introduces annual toll pass for private vehicles in big relief for Tamil Nadu commuters

CHENNAI: The decision of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to introduce an annual toll pass (ATP) priced at Rs 3,000 — allowing up to 200 single trips for private vehicles such as cars, vans, and jeeps through national and express highway toll plazas — is expected to bring huge relief to commuters.

With several major projects, including the Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, expected to be operational by February-March 2026, private vehicle owners are likely to see a substantial reduction in toll expenses. The average toll fee per trip is Rs 15 when motorists use ATP.

Currently, motorists travelling 343km from Chennai to Bengaluru on the NH pay Rs 430 across six toll plazas, from Sriperumbudur to Attibele. Using the ATP, the average toll cost will drop to around Rs 90.

Similarly, for the 332-km stretch between Chennai and Tiruchy, toll charges for non-transport vehicles will reduce from Rs 495 to Rs 105. The ATP will be available exclusively through the RajmargYatra mobile app or the NHAI portal and will come into effect from August 15.

The move is also expected to ease congestion on the Madurai-Tiruchy NH via Chittampatti, as a section of motorists may opt for the Madurai-Thuvarankurichi route instead. This alternative stretch currently sees limited traffic due to the high toll fee of Rs 190 per car at the Parali Pudur toll plaza — the highest in the state. The highway connects Madurai with Dindigul and Tiruchy.

According to NHAI sources, non-transport vehicle owners can purchase the ATP multiple times a year without any cap. For example, if a vehicle owner uses up all 200 trips within three months, they can renew the ATP by paying another Rs 3,000 through the RajmargYatra mobile app.