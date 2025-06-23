Lord Murugan will annihilate BJP in ’26 polls: TNCC president Selvaperunthagai

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the party of promoting communal politics and undermining Tamil identity.

Speaking to reporters at the Coimbatore airport on Sunday, he said, “Tamil God Murugan will perform a ‘Soorasamharam’ (divine annihilation) of the BJP in the 2026 Assembly elections.”

He accused the BJP of trying to manipulate religious sentiments for political gain, particularly through the recent announcement of the ‘Murugan maanadu’ in Madurai.

“Why is there a need for such a conference? Just like they politicised Lord Ram in Ayodhya, they are now trying to do the same with Murugan in Tamil Nadu. Even Lord Ram has distanced himself from the BJP. Lord Murugan belongs to Tamil soil and will reject those who betray Tamil values.”

Selvaperunthagai also criticised the BJP-led central government for attempting to impose Hindi and a three-language policy in Tamil Nadu.

“Under Congress, we upheld the two-language policy. Now, the BJP is trying to push a third language. They won’t let people worship in Tamil and want Sanskrit-only rituals. How can Tamil God Murugan accept this?” he asked.