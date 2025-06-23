Loyola College appoints transwoman N Jency as assistant professor, a first in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The city’s Loyola College has appointed transwoman N Jency, a scholar with a PhD in English literature, as an assistant professor in the department of English. The move is being hailed as a significant step towards transgender representation in academia and is believed to be the first such appointment in Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister M K Stalin also congratulated Jency on her achievement. In a post on X, the CM said, “May your hard work serve as a beacon for several hundreds striving to rise through education. May they overcome obstacles and rejections, and triumph with the power of education.”

Jency’s journey to academia has been one of perseverance and dedication. Hailing from a modest background, Jency, a native of Tiruttani, overcame numerous social and institutional hurdles to pursue higher education. She earned her PhD in English literature from the Loyola College after completing her UG and PG studies from Dr Ambedkar College of Arts and Science.

While Jency has been recruited on a contractual basis, she believes she will soon become a permanent faculty member. “I am honoured that the CM has mentioned me in his post. This is not just a personal achievement, but recognition of the transgender community’s right to dignity, education and equal opportunity,” she told TNIE.

“Five others were interviewed for the post along with me. I was selected on the basis of merit,” added Jency, who has lost both parents.

While doing her MPhil, she worked as an announcer, host and tutor to save money for her sex reassignment surgery. It was only then that she told her mother and elder sister about her gender identity. “My family was shocked, but they were not worried about my future,” said Jency, advising everyone to take education seriously. “I am creating awareness among trans persons to focus on studies, as education can change lives,” she said.

“Her commitment and academic credentials are exemplary. She is teaching general English and spoken English to UG students, who have also taken to her. Her presence will enrich our academic community and inspire students from all walks of life,” said P Mary Vidya Porselvi, head of English department, Loyola College.