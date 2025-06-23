Nearly 50 doctor posts lie vacant in Ramanathapuram GHs; officials promise new appointments soon

RAMANATHAPURAM: Out of the total 94 doctor posts sanctioned, nearly 50 have lied vacant in Ramanathapuram government hospitals for more than six months. Activists alleged that the lack of doctors leaves people helpless, especially in block-level medical facilities in the district.

When contacted, official sources from the health department stated that additional doctors through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) will be posted in the government hospitals in the coming weeks.

According to the health department, there are 10 block-level government hospitals in Ramanathapuram, comprising about 94 doctor posts. Owing to the shortage, practicing medical students are learned to face additional responsibilities in handling OP as well as night shifts. Rameswaram residents said that in certain cases, technicians and doctors have to come from Keelakarai GH to perform scanning-related tests at Rameswaram GH.

“Doctors will not be available in the Rameswaram government hospital during night hours, leaving us to opt for another private hospital or Ramnad GH in case of medical emergencies.