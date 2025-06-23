Nine year since FSSAI ban, food still served on newspapers in Tiruchy; health risks, lax enforcement persist

TIRUCHY: Nine years after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) banned the use of newspapers for directly wrapping or serving food, vendors across Tiruchy continue the practice unabated.
From vadas and samosas to chicken pakoras, oily snacks are routinely served on printed sheets — a habit driven by affordability, convenience, and lax enforcement.
Despite FSSAI’s warning that toxic ink chemicals can leach into hot or greasy food, tea stalls and bakeries across the city persist, with shopkeepers citing cost pressures. English dailies bought from scrap dealers at Rs 25–30 per kg are cut into squares and used for up to 15 days.
At a tea stall in Othakadai, stacks of cut newspapers were seen ready for use. “If we raise prices by even Rs 2, customers would switch shops,” said a shopkeeper, pointing to economic resistance to change.
However, a few shops using food-safe options mainly like khaki butter paper sheets and banana leaves have managed to retain customers, suggesting that reluctance to change also stems from inertia, not just cost "These newspapers are the only option here if I need to soak up the oil," said KC Rajalingam, a regular customer at the Othakadai's tea stall.
"Even if it's not healthier, I have no choice," he added. Officials estimate over 4,500 snack outlets operate in the Tiruchy district, including more than 2,000 in the city’s 65 wards alone.
While some shops have switched to safer alternatives and still retained customers, most cling to old habits. Food safety officials, while stressing the risks, say, "Newspaper ink contains petroleum-based mineral oils, toluene, cobalt, benzene, and aromatic amines.
These can leach into food and accumulate in the body." The officials say violators are fined Rs 1,000-2,000 but declined to reveal how many shops were booked or how often. No explanation was given for withholding the data. Dr MA Aleem, a city-based doctor, said,
"It increases the risk of digestive issues, hormone disruption, and even cancer, especially among children, the elderly, and the immunocompromised if consumed regularly." Authorities blame the slow pace of enforcement on staff shortages and multiple responsibilities.
There have been no recent district-level awareness campaigns or meetings with stakeholders or shop owners to address this issue. During the 2024 Assembly session, Health Minister Ma Subramanian raised concern over the widespread use of newspaper wrapping and urged intensified action.
Kerala’s proactive enforcement model has been cited as a possible blueprint for Tamil Nadu — but until then, residents in Tiruchy are left with the risk of health hazards served with their snacks.