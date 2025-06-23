Nine year since FSSAI ban, food still served on newspapers in Tiruchy; health risks, lax enforcement persist

TIRUCHY: Nine years after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) banned the use of newspapers for directly wrapping or serving food, vendors across Tiruchy continue the practice unabated.

From vadas and samosas to chicken pakoras, oily snacks are routinely served on printed sheets — a habit driven by affordability, convenience, and lax enforcement.

Despite FSSAI’s warning that toxic ink chemicals can leach into hot or greasy food, tea stalls and bakeries across the city persist, with shopkeepers citing cost pressures. English dailies bought from scrap dealers at Rs 25–30 per kg are cut into squares and used for up to 15 days.

At a tea stall in Othakadai, stacks of cut newspapers were seen ready for use. “If we raise prices by even Rs 2, customers would switch shops,” said a shopkeeper, pointing to economic resistance to change.

However, a few shops using food-safe options mainly like khaki butter paper sheets and banana leaves have managed to retain customers, suggesting that reluctance to change also stems from inertia, not just cost "These newspapers are the only option here if I need to soak up the oil," said KC Rajalingam, a regular customer at the Othakadai's tea stall.

"Even if it's not healthier, I have no choice," he added. Officials estimate over 4,500 snack outlets operate in the Tiruchy district, including more than 2,000 in the city’s 65 wards alone.