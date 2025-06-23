Off the cuff: Governor Ravi’s yoga day instructions spark smiles with numerical mix-ups

Twist of angles

Governor R N Ravi, attending the International Yoga Day event at a private school on Saturday morning, stretched more than just limbs — he stretched a few nerves too. While explaining yoga’s benefits, he launched into step-by-step instructions but got tangled up in the angles.

“Raise your leg to 90 degrees… sorry, 45 degrees,” he said, then hit rewind with the same gaffe during another pose. Under the scorching sun, students and instructors were already wilting; the Governor’s numerical gymnastics didn’t help. The minor blunders drew chuckles and sideways glances, injecting unintended levity into the otherwise disciplined flow. Well-meaning, no doubt—but this yoga session had more twists than a pretzel.

- Saravanan M P

Dial 100 for disconnection

Senior officials at the Tiruchy City Police Commissioner’s Office are facing heat for turning a deaf ear to repeated complaints and safety concerns from both the public and journalists. Despite petitions submitted in person and several follow-up calls, complainants say they were met with stony silence.

In a move that has sparked outrage, a few officials allegedly blocked the numbers of those trying to reach them — including reporters chasing urgent civic queries. The radio silence has raised eyebrows over the department’s commitment to transparency and public safety. For a force meant to protect and serve, many now ask: Who’s actually listening?

- P Thiruselvam

Too busy for the basics?

For over a year now, the councillor of ward 2, Chennai Corporation, has had a standard reply to queries about civic issues in her area — “I’ve other work to do”. From uncollected garbage to water pollution and battered roads, the list of complaints is long, but answers remain short. Residents are left wondering what pressing duties keep their elected representative from addressing everyday concerns.

With mounting frustration and little communication, the councillor’s elusive “other work” seems to take clear precedence over her actual ward. As the streets pile up with problems, constituents are still waiting for a sign that their voices matter — or are at least being heard.

- Praveena SA

(Compiled by Dinesh Jefferson E)