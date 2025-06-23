Over 16,500 treated at GRH’s naturopathy wing in 1.5 years; mud therapy revived after gap

MADURAI: Over 16,500 people have availed of treatment for diseases like rheumatism and arthritis at the Naturopathy and Yoga Science department of the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) over a period of one and half years since January 2024. Of them, 527 underwent mud therapy that was reintroduced about three months ago, official sources stated.

According to medical records, 1,051 patients were treated at the naturopathy department in January 2024. The figures for the months after in 2024 are: 1040 (February), 1075 (March), 1039 (April), 1044 (May), 998 (June), 1043 (July), 839 (August), 1040 (September), 903 (October), 876 (November), 818 (December). In 2025, the figures were: 503 (January), 974 (February), 1,164 (March), 1,118 (April) and 1,005 (May).

Assistant Medical Officer Dr Nagarani Natchiyar in the naturopathy department told TNIE, “Poor patients from Madurai are attracted to yoga for effective management of arthritis, rheumatism and obesity symptoms. Though these cannot be cured, proper exercise can help alleviate pain, reduce inflammation, and most importantly improve overall health.”

Further, naturopathy and yoga are helpful in managing obesity and supporting weight loss, Dr Natchiyar said. While mentioning that they don’t typically cure obesity on their own, the official said they, however, are “complementary approaches to a comprehensive treatment plan that may also include dietary plan, exercise and counselling”.

On mud therapy that was reintroduced after a gap of a year, Dr Natchiyar said, “Logistical issues disturbed the availability of medicines for mud therapy last year.

“Mud therapy is used for imparting coolness and enhancing the immunity to the body through blood circulation. The mud dilutes and absorbs toxic substances in the body and ultimately eliminates them from the anatomy,” the official further said.

Ordinary mud cleaned and filtered for the therapy is used for treating osteoarthritis, removing skin tan and acne, among others, Dr Natchiyar added.