Tasmac sets target of 40% digital payment amid customer resistance

CHENNAI: Following the rollout of the QR code-based billing system in all its retail liquor outlets across the state recently, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has now asked its staff to ensure that at least 40% of liquor sales in urban areas and 25% in rural areas are done through digital payment methods.

While the push towards digital payments is aimed at preventing revenue loss, overcharging beyond the MRP and maintaining transparency, employees that TNIE spoke to said that the target was unrealistic since many customers still prefer paying in cash.

While the digital billing method has been made mandatory, the push for enforcing this is seen as the next step in promoting cashless transactions. However, not all customers at Tasmac outlets are ready for digital payments, especially in rural areas, said T Dhanasekaran, General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Tasmac Employees Association. “Many customers do not use UPI apps or even carry smart phones. Some of them get irritated when we ask them to pay digitally,” he added.

He explained that in many villages daily-wage labourers who visit liquor shops may have bank accounts, but do not know how to make payments through QR codes.

Staff at retail outlets told TNIE that they were concerned about the management’s close monitoring of digital payment targets from each outlet, falling short of which they fear action from higher officials.