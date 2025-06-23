TN's cattle sport sees 50% surge; over 1.14 lakh bulls, 41,000 tamers take part

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu seems to be embracing cattle sport like never before as the number of bovinesporting events, including Jallikattu and racing, jumped by 50% between January and May this year, compared to the same period last year.
According to official sources, a total of 352 events of Jallikattu (bull taming), Eruthu Vidum Vizha (bull racing), and Manju Virattu (bull chasing) were conducted across 19 districts involving approximately 1.14 lakh bulls. The figure for the same period last year was 214.
The tentative number of bulls that took part in these events may be 25,000 to 26,000, as one bull usually participates in four to five events.
Due to a lack of unique code to identify each participating bull, the official figure of 1.14 lakh participating bulls may be inflated, sources said. Around 41,000 bull tamers took part in these events across Tamil Nadu during the period.
Native bull breeds such as Kangayam, Umblachery, Alambadi, Bargur, and Pulikulam took part in these events.
As per the last livestock census taken in 2019, Tamil Nadu had around 3.3 lakh indigenous bulls. “There seems to be a slight increase in the number of bulls in recent years. However, the exact figures will be known only when the 21st Livestock Census results are released in a few months,” said an official from the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services.
The official noted that bull-taming events had traditionally remained unorganised, with no formal record of bulls, tamers, or spectators. Sources indicated that the animal husbandry department sent a proposal to build a comprehensive database that generates a unique identification code for each participating bull.
“Currently, there is no mechanism to track the number of events in which a single bull may have taken part. A proposal has been submitted to the state government to address this gap. The portal will also help us identify district-wise bull populations and breeds that will be vital for conserving native breeds,” the official said.
“The data can serve as a valuable resource for major policy decisions concerning native bull breeds and other related sectors,” the official added.
Revenue and police department sources told TNIE that due to strict monitoring, nearly all events were conducted only after obtaining formal approval through the online portal www.jallikattu.tn.gov.in. “Unauthorised bull races in villages and towns, particularly in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, and other northern districts, have been completely curtailed. This may explain the increase in the number of events that have been accounted for,” explained an official.
Bull racing is traditionally conducted in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri, while vadamadu (a style of letting bulls run in open fields) is prevalent in Sivaganga and Pudukkottai districts. This year, of the total, seven to eight were vadamadu events, while 170 were bull racing events, and the rest were Jallikattu.
About five bull tamers lost their lives this year, and over 200 spectators sustained injuries. The government organises Jallikattu in Alanganallur, Palamedu, and Avaniyapuram in Madurai district between January 14 and 17, while other enthusiasts organise similar events in their towns and villages in the rest of the state from January to May 31. Both spectators and bull tamers are insured, with coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per person and a total limit of Rs 1 crore for 20 persons.