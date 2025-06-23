TN's cattle sport sees 50% surge; over 1.14 lakh bulls, 41,000 tamers take part

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu seems to be embracing cattle sport like never before as the number of bovinesporting events, including Jallikattu and racing, jumped by 50% between January and May this year, compared to the same period last year.

According to official sources, a total of 352 events of Jallikattu (bull taming), Eruthu Vidum Vizha (bull racing), and Manju Virattu (bull chasing) were conducted across 19 districts involving approximately 1.14 lakh bulls. The figure for the same period last year was 214.

The tentative number of bulls that took part in these events may be 25,000 to 26,000, as one bull usually participates in four to five events.

Due to a lack of unique code to identify each participating bull, the official figure of 1.14 lakh participating bulls may be inflated, sources said. Around 41,000 bull tamers took part in these events across Tamil Nadu during the period.

Native bull breeds such as Kangayam, Umblachery, Alambadi, Bargur, and Pulikulam took part in these events.

As per the last livestock census taken in 2019, Tamil Nadu had around 3.3 lakh indigenous bulls. “There seems to be a slight increase in the number of bulls in recent years. However, the exact figures will be known only when the 21st Livestock Census results are released in a few months,” said an official from the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services.

The official noted that bull-taming events had traditionally remained unorganised, with no formal record of bulls, tamers, or spectators. Sources indicated that the animal husbandry department sent a proposal to build a comprehensive database that generates a unique identification code for each participating bull.