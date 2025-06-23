Will stay loyal to DMK alliance, says MDMK party secretary Vaiko

ERODE: The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) will remain loyal to the DMK alliance, said party general secretary Vaiko, addressing reporters in Erode on Sunday after the party’s 31st general body meeting.

This comes after Tiruchy MP and MDMK general secretary Durai Vaiko said the party would seek to contest 12 Assembly seats in the upcoming election, but that desire won’t come at the cost of alliance unity.

At the meet, Vaiko also reiterated the party’s intention to contest from more constituencies and affirmed adherence to the alliance formula agreed upon in 2017.

Reiterating the party’s commitment to the alliance, Vaiko said, “MDMK continues to work to find solutions for people’s issues in Tamil Nadu. The cadres who travel with me are not aspiring for posts. I did not criticise those who left the party and hold no anger towards them.

But those loyal to the MDMK continue with me. We are present across the state and wherever we are, we will stay true to the alliance and strive to bring it to power.” “We will continue to adhere to the decision taken in 2017 regarding the alliance,” Vaiko added.

A total of 1,667 people, including 1,504 general committee members, attended the general body meeting, where 28 resolutions were passed. “Our executive committee meeting will be held on June 29 in Chennai to implement the resolutions.”