Avinashi government hospital awaits a trauma centre, critical care takes a toll

TIRUPPUR: Even as the number of patients relying on the Avinashi Government Hospital in Tiruppur district rises, the lack of a trauma centre prevents effective and timely treatment of patients brought in with severe injuries. Social activists have decided to approach the court demanding its establishment as neither the government nor public representatives have made any effort in this direction so far.

An RTI query reveals the number of people coming for treatment at the hospital is over 2 lakh annually. Accident cases abound as the fast-growing place lies along the Salem-Kochi national highway.

A senior health department official told the TNIE any plan to set up a trauma centre here may get delayed as the same facility is being set up in the Palladam Government Hospital at a cost of Rs 4 crore.

In fact, social activists and the public have been demanding the establishment of a trauma centre in Avinashi for over 10 years.

GV Ravikumar, a social activist, said, "Avinashi assembly constituency has a population of around five lakh. A large number of workers from other states stay and work in private industries in Avinashi.

The only one government hospital here has not been upgraded for a long time. We have been demanding the establishment of a trauma centre at the Avinashi GH as accidents occur frequently on the nearby highway."

The government is not taking any action on our demand. None of the people's representatives, including Nilgiris MP A Raja and Avinashi MLA P Dhanapal, have taken note. We will approach the court seeking a remedy, he alleged. (Ravikumar is founder of Nallathu Nanbargal Trust, an NGO engaged in civic welfare.)