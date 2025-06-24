Avinashi government hospital awaits a trauma centre, critical care takes a toll

TIRUPPUR: Even as the number of patients relying on the Avinashi Government Hospital in Tiruppur district rises, the lack of a trauma centre prevents effective and timely treatment of patients brought in with severe injuries. Social activists have decided to approach the court demanding its establishment as neither the government nor public representatives have made any effort in this direction so far.
An RTI query reveals the number of people coming for treatment at the hospital is over 2 lakh annually. Accident cases abound as the fast-growing place lies along the Salem-Kochi national highway.
A senior health department official told the TNIE any plan to set up a trauma centre here may get delayed as the same facility is being set up in the Palladam Government Hospital at a cost of Rs 4 crore.
In fact, social activists and the public have been demanding the establishment of a trauma centre in Avinashi for over 10 years.
GV Ravikumar, a social activist, said, "Avinashi assembly constituency has a population of around five lakh. A large number of workers from other states stay and work in private industries in Avinashi.
The only one government hospital here has not been upgraded for a long time. We have been demanding the establishment of a trauma centre at the Avinashi GH as accidents occur frequently on the nearby highway."
The government is not taking any action on our demand. None of the people's representatives, including Nilgiris MP A Raja and Avinashi MLA P Dhanapal, have taken note. We will approach the court seeking a remedy, he alleged. (Ravikumar is founder of Nallathu Nanbargal Trust, an NGO engaged in civic welfare.)
MLA Dhanapal said, “I have requested the DMK government in this regard several times. But they did not take any action. The next AIADMK government will definitely fulfil this demand.”
Nilgiris MP A Raja did not accept the call when TNIE tried to contact him.
RTI data reveal the number of patients at the Avinashi GH has been increasing every year. While 152,955 people came for treatment in the 2022-23 financial year, it increased to 207,708 in 2023-24 and 203,293 in 2024-25.
Similarly, 524 people injured in road accidents were treated at Avinashi GH in the last financial year. Similarly, 512 people have been referred for further treatment from the hospital.
S Meera, Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services of Tiruppur, said, "Work has now begun on setting up a trauma centre at the Palladam Government Hospital in Tiruppur district at a cost of Rs 4 crore. The project is scheduled to be completed by January.
It will be equipped with 15 beds and advanced infrastructure. A separate proposal has been sent to establish a CT scan facility at this centre. This may delay the plan for one in the Avinashi GH." Palladam is located along the Coimbatore-Chidambaram NH 81. It is about 27 kilometers from Avinashi and 15 km from Tiruppur.