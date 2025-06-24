EPS asks Centre to support Tamil Nadu mango farmers

CHENNAI: Welcoming the union government’s decision to support Karnataka mango farmers under the Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS), AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend a similar relief to Tamil Nadu mango farmers who have been facing hardships due to fall in remunerative price for mangoes this year.

In a statement, Palaniswami said, “Monetary compensation under the PDPS scheme would be highly beneficial to the mango farmers of Tamil Nadu, as they have suffered significant losses, since mango is a seasonal crop cultivated only once a year.”

Palaniswami said the Centre, under the PDPS, has agreed to compensate the farmers up to 2.5 lakh tonnes of Totapuri mangoes to offset massive losses. He also criticised the DMK government for failing to redress the grievances of mango farmers in the state.

Accusing the government of remaining a “mute spectator” to the issue, PMK ‘president’ Anbumani Ramadoss said Karnataka and AP governments have taken sincere steps to safeguard their farmers. Recently, the state government announced that after June 20, the mango pulp producing companies would procure the fruits at a remunerative price. But four days have passed since, the companies did not start procuring mangoes, he said, “At least, the government should provide Rs 4,000/tonne as incentive.”