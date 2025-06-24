In a major reshuffle, 55 Tamil Nadu IAS officers transferred

CHENNAI: Through an order issued by Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, 55 IAS officers have been transferred in a major reshuffle covering departments including CMDA, higher education and Tangedco.

G Prakash, who was Principal Secretary to Government, Human Resources Management is now Member Secretary, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA). P Shankar who was earlier MD, TN Textbook and Educational Services Corporation Ltd will take over as the higher education department secretary.

C Samayamoorthy who previously held the post has been transferred as secretary of Human Resources management department.

Rajendra Ratnoo who was on central government deputation will return as Principal Secretary of the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT).

Alby John Varghese who was MD, TNPGCL has been transferred as Director of E-Governance, replacing M Govinda Rao who will now take Varghese’s place as Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Power General Corporation Limited.

P Madhusudhan Reddy who was the director of Survey and Settlement has been transferred as Director of Municipal Administration.

Raja Gopal Sunkara who was the collector of Erode will take charge as Director of Survey and Settlement.