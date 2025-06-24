Madras HC refuses to quash police notice issued to BJP leader H Raja

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to quash a notice issued to senior BJP leader H Raja by the Madurai police summoning him for investigations regarding a case registered against him for making alleged hate speech in connection with the Thiruparankundram hills row in early February this year.

Disposing of the petition filed by Raja praying for quashing the notice issued under section 35 of BNSS, Justice P Velmurugan on Monday directed him to appear before the Subramaniapuram police in Madurai and cooperate with them for the investigation in the case.

The judge also commented that the petitioner could not challenge the notice issued under section 35 of the BNSS.

The Subramaniapuram police registered the FIR under certain sections for alleged hate speech, trying to incite communal disharmony, promoting enmity and violating conditions imposed by the Madurai Bench of Madras HC for conduct of the demonstration held on February 4, 2025. Subsequently, police issued a notice summoning him for probe.