Money fraud trail leads cops to infant trade gang in Tamil Nadu, six arrested

SALEM: The city police arrested a gang of six persons for their alleged involvement in the sale of newborn babies in Salem, Erode, and Namakkal districts.

The arrested were identified as R Mohanraj (43) of Narasothipatti in Salem, his wife M Nagasudha (33), D Janardhanan (38) of Krishnapalayam, K Sridevi (43) of Market Road, N Parveen (42) of RN Pudur and M Padmavathi (46) of Kongupalayam, all from Erode district.

Police said the suspect, Mohanraj, who was working in a finance company, was arrested by Salem Shevapettai police last Friday for alleged misappropriation of the finance company's funds. While checking his mobile, police found photos of newborn babies.

Suspicious, a police team headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police P Harishankari questioned Mohanraj and his wife, Nagasudha. Investigation revealed that the couple, along with four others, were involved in the sale of newborn babies for the last few years.

Following this, police began a crackdown to identify the other suspects involved in the sale of infants. On the pretext of buying a newborn, police asked Mohanraj to call Janardhanan, quoting a price of Rs 4 lakh. Believing this, Janardhanan and a woman came to Salem on Sunday. Police managed to arrest Janardhanan, but the woman fled.

Further investigation revealed the involvement of three others in the racket. Police also rescued a child who was sold to a couple from Edappadi in Salem district recently. The gang had bought the child for Rs 3 lakh from a mother in Erode and sold it to the couple for Rs 7 lakh. The baby was handed over to a child welfare home. All suspects involved in the racket were remanded in judicial custody on Sunday night.

"The suspects had kept a list of childless couples. They lure families facing economic hardships and brainwash them into selling their children. After the sale, the gang would give a share of the money to the child's parents," said police.