Over 70 students from Dharmapuri government school students who cleared NEET can eye MBBS, BDS seats

DHARMAPURI: The School Education Department officials expect more than 70 students from Dharmapuri district may secure MBBS or BDS courses under the 7.5% reservation of seats in professional courses for students from government schools.

According to data from the school education department, "As many as 636 students from the government schools across the district were offered special training for NEET and 528 successfully cracked the test."

After assessing the NEET results, which was announced recently, school education department officials stated: "Our results are promising. Among the 528 students who passed the NEET, five scored above 500 marks, 55 scored between 400 and 499 marks, 129 scored between 300 to 399, and 33 students have scored over 113 marks, which is the 2024 cut-off."

With the last years cut-off as a benchmark and considering the reservation quotas, more than 70 students may secure MBBS or BDS seats under the 7.5% quota. Last year, 57 students enrolled in MBBS and BDS courses under this quota for government school students, officials estimate.

Speaking to TNIE, a teacher said,

"The school education department had a special focus on training students to participate in exams like NEET. As part of this, over 636 school students had been identified, and special classes were provided to them. These classes were conducted in four government schools across the district in Dharmapuri, Palacode, Harur, and Pennagaram.

Over 100 teachers were specially deputed to prepare unique questionnaires and teach students Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Through repeated trial tests and teaching, which had individual focus, we aided the students, and the results reflect this."