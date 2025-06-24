Periyar video at Hindu Munnani’s Murugan conference in Madurai lands AIADMK in soup

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY: The presence of at least four senior leaders of the AIADMK at Sunday’s conference of Lord Murugan’s devotees organised by Hindu Munnani in Madurai, during which a short video clip that showed the Dravidian movement and its leaders ‘Periyar’ E V Ramasamy and C N Annadurai in a poor light, put the opposition party in a sticky situation, leading to damage control measures on Monday.

A statement posted on its social media handle, without attribution to the party’s general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami or any other senior leaders, said the leaders of the party took part in the conference purely in their personal capacity as devotees of Lord Muruga. Stating that the Dravidian ideology ran in AIADMK’s blood, the party said its general secretary extended greetings in a democratic spirit to the conference organised to express devotion to God. It said the AIADMK did not accept any resolution passed, or pledges taken at that conference.

Former minister Sellur K Raju, who attended the conference with former ministers R B Udhayakumar, KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, and Kadambur Raju, told TNIE that he had no knowledge of such speeches (against Periyar and Anna) being played. Bhalaji, who spoke to the media in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district, expressed regret that such a video was played.