Sathankulam case: Cop’s bail plea rejected again

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday dismissed for the seventh time the bail petition filed by former police inspector S Sridhar, one of the accused in the Sathankulam custodial death case.

Sridhar, who was working as the station house officer of Sathankulam police station in Thoothukudi, was arrested in July 2020 for the brutal assault of two traders - P Jeyaraj and his son Beniks in police custody. Nine other policemen from the station were also arrested in the case, but one of them died due to Covid-19, a month later. The trial is underway in the Additional District and Sessions Court-I, Madurai.

Citing that he is cross-examining witnesses in person without engaging counsel, Sridhar requested the court to grant him bail so that he can prepare for arguments. He also claimed he suffers from spinal cord disease and has been advised by the prison doctor to undergo treatment in a private hospital.

Special Public Prosecutor appearing for the CBI expressed strong objections, saying the petitioner and other accused are trying to drag on the proceedings.

The trial is reaching finality, and if the petitioner is granted bail at this stage, he might abscond, he added. Jeyaraj's wife, Selvarani, also opposed Sridhar's plea on similar grounds.

Justice P Vadamalai noted that this is the seventh bail application filed by Sridhar before the Madurai bench. The six earlier petitions, as well as his special leave petition before the Supreme Cour,t were all dismissed considering the gravity of the charges involved, he pointed out. Further observing that preparing arguments for the case is not a valid ground for seeking bail, the judge refused to grant him bail.