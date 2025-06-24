Sivaji Ganesan bungalow case: Financing firm withdraws plea

CHENNAI: The appeal against an order lifting attachment of parts of the T Nagar bungalow of late actor Sivaji Ganesan was withdrawn by the film financing firm Dhanabakkiam Enterprises following an out of court settlement of the money dispute between the firm and the actor’s son Ramkumar and grandson Dusshyanth .

The counsel for the finance company on Monday requested the first bench of Chief Justice KR Shriram and Justice Sunder Mohan to permit withdrawal of the appeal since an out of court settlement was reached between both parties. Subsequently, the bench disposed of the case.

The appeal was filed against the order of the single judge (Justice Abdul Quddhose) passed on April 21, 2025 lifting another order to attach parts of the bungalow extending to 13,310 sq ft out of the sprawling 22 grounds and 440 sq ft bungalow and plot, for default of a loan availed by Ramkumar’s son Dusshyanth Ramkumar.

Dusshyanth had borrowed Rs 3.74 crore for his company, Eshan Productions, from Dhanabakkiam Enterprises in 2017 for meeting the expenses of production of the movie ‘Jagajala Killadi’.

When the money was not returned as per the agreement, the lender approached the court and an arbitrator was appointed. On May 5, 2024, he passed an order for payment of Rs 9.02 crore including interest. However, this order was not complied with.

Dhanabakkiam Enterprises filed the execution petition seeking orders for attachment of properties as the judgment-debtors owe an outstanding amount of Rs 9.39 crore.

However, Ramkumar’s brother Prabhu filed an application in the court praying for lifting the attachment on the ground that the former did not have ownership in the bungalow and he was the sole owner. Allowing this application, the court lifted the attachment order.