SL Tamils fear relocation, demand homes be built within refugee camp in Gopalasamuthiram

TIRUNELVELI: Inmates of the Sri Lankan Tamils refugee camp in Gopalasamuthiram petitioned the district Collector Dr R Sukumar during the grievance redressal meeting on Monday, demanding that houses sanctioned by the state government for them should be constructed within their existing camp premises, rather than to the proposed site at Thiruvithanpulli in Cheranmahadevi which is a remote area.

Over 700 people from 250 families are living in the camp for over 35 years. “We were informed that new houses have been sanctioned by the state government and that they would be constructed at the same location.

However, we recently came to know that construction work has been initiated by revenue officials of Cheranmahadevi taluk at a new site in the foothills of Thiruvithanpulli,” the refugees stated in the petition.

The residents highlighted that even though the houses in the existing camp are inadequate, the location is well-connected and accessible. “We have access to schools, hospitals, and employment opportunities here.

Many women from the camp earn a livelihood by making palm leaf products,” the petition stated. They expressed concern that the new site lacks bus connectivity, forcing students, working women, and elderly persons to walk nearly four kilometres to access basic services. They also described the area as isolated.