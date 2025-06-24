Tamil Nadu government to foot the Central agency’s Rs 143 crore due to paddy farmers

CHENNAI: Following the protests by farmers over delayed payments and the suspension of paddy procurement in eight non-delta districts during the peak of cultivation by the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF), functioning under the union government’s Department of Consumer Affairs, the state government has directed the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) to disburse the pending Rs143 crore directly to the affected farmers. The amount will later be recovered from the NCCF.

A total of Rs 143 crore will be disbursed to around 5,000 farmers within the next seven to 10 days, officials said. NCCF had procured paddy from these farmers in the eight districts – Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Vellore, Ranipet, Villupuram and Thiruvallur – outside the Cauvery irrigation region.

Tamil Nadu’s decision to disburse the amount has followed a recent request from the union government, urging the state’s intervention to resolve the issue.

According to officials, the NCCF had procured paddy worth Rs 810 crore from 24,000 farmers, of which Rs 667 crore has been paid to 19,000 farmers as of June 20. TNCSC, the agency responsible for paddy procurement under the central pool system, has also decided to take over the procurement operations from the NCCF in these districts. The agreement between TNCSC and NCCF earlier allowed the latter to procure paddy at minimum support price (MSP) in the eight non-delta districts.