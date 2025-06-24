Thirumavalavan has distanced himself from DMK: AIADMK leader KT Rajendra Balaji

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Former minister and senior AIADMK leader KT Rajendra Balaji on Monday said VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan has mentally distanced himself from the DMK and now maintains only a nominal association with the party.

Speaking to reporters in Sivakasi, the former dairy minister said there is growing discontent among DMK’s allies, including the Left parties and Congress. “The DMK-led alliance is showing visible signs of internal discord, and the alliance could split soon,” he said.

He further highlighted the consistent criticism of TVK leader Vijay about the DMK government, and described him as a leader who is determined to weed out the DMK from power. He also strongly urged Vijay to align with the AIADMK: “AIADMK is capable of defeating DMK and Vijay should join hands with AIADMK and its leader Edappadi K Palaniswami,” he said.