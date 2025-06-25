300 farmers detained for protesting balanced water distribution in Parambikulam-Aliyar Project

TIRUPPUR: The district police detained more than 300 farmers who had set out from Kangeyam towards Pollachi to besiege the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) superintendent engineer's office. Their demand was for balanced water sharing within the PAP system and additional water allocation for tail-end areas. Around 15 people were injured, including both police personnel and farmers.

Sources said that under the PAP, 4.25 lakh acres of agricultural land in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts receive irrigation facilities. Through the Thirumurthy Dam, about 3.77 lakh acres of agricultural land are irrigated under PAP. Of this, 12,000 acres of farmlands in the Kangeyam and Vellakovil areas, which are at the tail-end of PAP, are irrigated through the Vellakovil branch canal.

More than 300 farmers from Kangeyam and Vellakovil areas left for Pollachi with their cattle on Tuesday, claiming they were not receiving enough water for the tail-end areas and insisting on balanced water sharing in PAP. They had planned to travel in vehicles and besiege the PAP's SE office in Pollachi.

Farmers gathered in Bagavathipalayam near Kangeyam on the Coimbatore-Chidambaram National Highway. Police were deployed there in advance.

Subsequently, the police stopped the farmers attempting to proceed towards Pollachi from this location. The disgruntled farmers defied the police and moved onto the road, leading to a pushback between the police and farmers.