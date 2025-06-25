Actor Krishna detained by Chennai police in cocaine bust probe

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police detained another Tamil film actor for questioning on Wednesday in the cocaine bust case in connection with which actor Srikanth was sent to prison a day ago.

Police sources said that actor Krishna appeared before the Nungambakkam police for questioning after special teams were formed by the Triplicane Deputy commissioner of Police (DCP) to apprehend him. The teams were assisted by the cyber crime teams who helped trace his location.

Krishna has been a part of the Tamil film industry since making his debut as a child actor in the 1990 film Anjali.

The case is an outcome of the investigation into an alleged crime syndicate operated by Prasad, an expelled functionary of the AIADMK’s IT wing, and his friends. Prasad is alleged to have sourced cocaine from two peddlers including a Ghana native in Bengaluru and supplied it to his acquaintances in the film industry. His friend Ajay Vandaiyar, a businessman who is also linked to the film industry, has also been arrested and is accused of being involved in fraudulent land deals.

Sources said Krishna might also be subject to a medical examination where his blood samples will be tested for drug consumption. The police investigation is trying to ascertain if Prasad, who is also a producer, had supplied drugs in lieu of drugs.