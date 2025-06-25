After drone survey, Rs 15-crore fine slapped on two quarry owners in Madurai

MADURAI: The district administration has imposed penalty totalling Rs 15 crore on two quarries in Katchaikatti village in Vadipatti taluk for functioning even after the expiry of licence and extracting resources more than the permitted limit. The action has been taken based on the report of a drone survey conducted by the revenue department after closing the quarries on March 18.

According to sources, the lease period of the quarries expired on June 6, 2023. A resident of the village M Gnanasekar had lodged a complaint with district collector MS Sangeetha about the issue during the grievance day meeting held in December, 2024.

TNIE also publised several reports about quarries functioning in Vadipatti area, allegedly against the norms. Taking note of these, the department of mining and department of revenue conducted drone surveys in January this year and two quarries were closed in March.

On request of anonymity, an official from the district administration said one quarry owner had been given permission to extract gravel up to 3,000 cubic metres and stone up to 1,80,000 cubic metres.