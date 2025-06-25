After drone survey, Rs 15-crore fine slapped on two quarry owners in Madurai

MADURAI: The district administration has imposed penalty totalling Rs 15 crore on two quarries in Katchaikatti village in Vadipatti taluk for functioning even after the expiry of licence and extracting resources more than the permitted limit. The action has been taken based on the report of a drone survey conducted by the revenue department after closing the quarries on March 18.
According to sources, the lease period of the quarries expired on June 6, 2023. A resident of the village M Gnanasekar had lodged a complaint with district collector MS Sangeetha about the issue during the grievance day meeting held in December, 2024.
TNIE also publised several reports about quarries functioning in Vadipatti area, allegedly against the norms. Taking note of these, the department of mining and department of revenue conducted drone surveys in January this year and two quarries were closed in March.
On request of anonymity, an official from the district administration said one quarry owner had been given permission to extract gravel up to 3,000 cubic metres and stone up to 1,80,000 cubic metres.
“Drone survey revealed that he has extracted gravel up to 50,000 cubic metres and stones up to 2 lakh cubic metres. Hence, we imposed fine of Rs 7 crore. He has to pay the fine within 30 days,”.
“Similarly, another quarry owner had been permitted to extract gravel up to 60,000 cubic metre, but the survey revealed he extracted more than 25,000 cubic metre more. He was allowed to take stone up to 6 lakh cubic feet, but extracted in excess of 30,000 cubic metre as per drone survey report,” he added. The department of revenue issued notice to him to pay fine of Rs 8 crore.
If the two fail to pay the fine, officials will take legal action like attaching their property. Also, they can go on an appeal with the collector or commissioner of department of geology and mining.