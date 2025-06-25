After mishap, TVK says no banners in public places

CHENNAI: A day after an elderly security guard in Villivakkam sustained injuries after a banner of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) fell on him, the party general secretary N Anand on Tuesday said no banner or advertising flag should be installed in public places, especially in areas with heavy pedestrian or vehicular movement, on behalf of the party under any circumstance.

In a statement, Anand said party president Vijay does not encourage or endorse using banners and flags. He directed all units of the party, including state, district, city, union, town, branch, and affiliated wings, to strictly adhere to the direction.

He emphasised all party events and celebrations must be conducted with due permission, discipline and decorum. “So far, no banner or flag, causing inconvenience to the public or traffic, has been installed on behalf of TVK,” he claimed.

Citing relevant court orders and police guidelines, Anand urged functionaries to seek legal opinion before organising events to ensure full compliance with the law.