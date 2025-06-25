AMRUT project delays stall road works in Madurai, councillors flag poor planning, contractor lapses
MADURAI: Delays in the execution of projects under the AMRUT scheme and the resulting setback to road works dominated the corporation council meeting held in Madurai on Tuesday, with councillors expressing concern over labour and vehicle shortages hampering civic projects and blaming the contract workers and officials for delaying the project across the city.
Raising the issue, opposition floor leader and Ward 64 councillor Solai M Raja pointed out that the Periyar drinking water scheme, which is expected to be completed by December 2025, is progressing at a sluggish pace.
“Several road works sanctioned for completion by December this year are also facing delays due to the slow progress of water pipeline works. In some areas, roads have been newly laid but are now being dug up again for pipeline installations,” he said.
Multiple councillors and zonal chairpersons echoed Raja’s concerns, urging the city corporation to hold contractors accountable and expedite the ongoing works. They emphasised that the delay in AMRUT projects is not only stalling road infrastructure but also affecting public convenience.
Zone 2 Chairperson A Saravana Bhuvaneswari highlighted severe workforce shortages in many parts of the city. “There are no permanent workers in Ward 25. The corporation must urgently address this shortage, which is affecting routine civic maintenance and service delivery,” she said. Several councillors also flagged a lack of manpower impacting regular operations in their wards.
Adding to the concerns, Madurai South MLA M Boominathan raised the recurring issue of sewage overflow in Ward 45 and urged the corporation to resolve the problem. He, along with other members, also pressed for desilting of canals ahead of the monsoon to prevent water stagnation and blockages.
Other issues raised during the meeting included vehicle shortages, improper regulation of street vendors, and inefficiencies in civic administration.
Ahead of the meeting, 55 agendas were tabled, including the proposal to fix a Rs 15 charge per bus at Periyar Bus Stand and the appointment of contract teachers in corporation schools. All the proposals were approved by the Mayor.
Despite repeated instructions from the Mayor for councillors to stay until the end of the meeting to ensure thorough discussion on civic matters, only 40 councillors were present by the end of the session.