AMRUT project delays stall road works in Madurai, councillors flag poor planning, contractor lapses

MADURAI: Delays in the execution of projects under the AMRUT scheme and the resulting setback to road works dominated the corporation council meeting held in Madurai on Tuesday, with councillors expressing concern over labour and vehicle shortages hampering civic projects and blaming the contract workers and officials for delaying the project across the city.

Raising the issue, opposition floor leader and Ward 64 councillor Solai M Raja pointed out that the Periyar drinking water scheme, which is expected to be completed by December 2025, is progressing at a sluggish pace.

“Several road works sanctioned for completion by December this year are also facing delays due to the slow progress of water pipeline works. In some areas, roads have been newly laid but are now being dug up again for pipeline installations,” he said.

Multiple councillors and zonal chairpersons echoed Raja’s concerns, urging the city corporation to hold contractors accountable and expedite the ongoing works. They emphasised that the delay in AMRUT projects is not only stalling road infrastructure but also affecting public convenience.