Bio-med waste from taluk hospitals not cleared on time in Madurai

MADURAI: Doctors have voiced concerns of infection spreading as bio medical waste generated in the taluk government hospitals is not cleared in the last 24 hours. They claimed that the private contract agency which collects the waste picks it up once in two or three days. By the time, foul smell from the waste pervades the hospitals even though the waste is securely packed and stored in a separated place, they say.

Speaking to TNIE, secretary of the association Dr Ilamaran said, “Collection of biomedical waste and safe disposal is a challenge for waste management agencies. While there aren’t any problems at the Madurai Medical College (MMC), hospitals located in remote areas face problems in disposing biomedical waste on time.”

An office bearer from Tamil Nadu Sanitary Supervisors Association (Madurai) said, “Delay in collection of bio medical waste is reported in all taluk government hospitals including Vadipatti GH, Sholavandan GH, Peraiyur GH, Thiruparankundram GH, Melur GH, and Usilampatti GH. Only rarely do they pick it up within 24 hours, else they are lethargic and this creates problems for us.”