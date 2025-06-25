Canteen at Thanjavur GH sealed after lizard found in food

THANJAVUR: Food safety officials sealed a private canteen operating inside the Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital premises on Tuesday after a dead lizard was found in the sambar served with lunch.

According to sources, the incident came to light when attendants of a woman patient from Pudukkottai, who had been admitted to the hospital earlier in the day, purchased lunch for themselves and the patient from the canteen. As the patient was about to eat, she noticed the dead lizard in the sambar.

Upon receiving the information, food safety officials inspected the canteen and found multiple violations of food safety regulations, including operating without a valid license. Following this, the canteen was immediately sealed.

This incident comes just days after a case was reported at the Government Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital, where a private canteen was sealed on June 20 after a lizard was found in sambar served with idlis.