CCMC to launch exclusive mobile app for upcoming Semmozhi Park

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is all set to launch an exclusive mobile application for Semmozhi Park, which is getting ready at Gandhipuram in the city.
Civic body officials are racing against time to complete the first phase of the Semmozhi Park project by next month. They are carrying out the Rs 167.25-crore project on the 45-acre prison grounds at Gandhipuram. 85% of the work in phase 1 is complete.
The park, touted to be the first of its kind in India, incorporates over 20 different types of gardens, along with rare species of trees brought in from other parts of the country, a mini waterfall, a 1,000-seat convention centre, joggers track, water storage sumps with a capacity of 15 lakh litres, an in-house nursery selling rare plant & tree species, restrooms, free Wi-Fi, AR & VR centres and India's largest Ferris Wheel among other amenities.
CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran, along with other civic body officials, visited the facility on Tuesday and inspected ongoing works. He instructed concerned officials to expedite work and finish the project ahead of the deadline. With the park likely to be inaugurated in August this year, the civic body plans to introduce an exclusive mobile application for visitors.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from CCMC said, "The commissioner held a meeting with officials on the software and application development works for the park. Through this app, one can book or purchase entry tickets for the park, scan QR codes installed around the park, and navigate through the facility at ease, through the mapping feature."
Further, people will also receive updates on daily events that will be held at the amphitheatre in the park. Visitors can also check for availability and pay for the parking facility, sources added. As the Ferris Wheel, zipline, and other adventure rides procurement from China is delayed, the park will likely be inaugurated in August without these amenities, and the same will be installed later.