CCMC to launch exclusive mobile app for upcoming Semmozhi Park

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is all set to launch an exclusive mobile application for Semmozhi Park, which is getting ready at Gandhipuram in the city.

Civic body officials are racing against time to complete the first phase of the Semmozhi Park project by next month. They are carrying out the Rs 167.25-crore project on the 45-acre prison grounds at Gandhipuram. 85% of the work in phase 1 is complete.

The park, touted to be the first of its kind in India, incorporates over 20 different types of gardens, along with rare species of trees brought in from other parts of the country, a mini waterfall, a 1,000-seat convention centre, joggers track, water storage sumps with a capacity of 15 lakh litres, an in-house nursery selling rare plant & tree species, restrooms, free Wi-Fi, AR & VR centres and India's largest Ferris Wheel among other amenities.