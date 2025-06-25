CM Stalin draws large crowds as he inaugurates Rs 197.81 crore super-speciality hospital in Vellore

VELLORE: On the first day of his two-day visit to Vellore and Tirupattur districts, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed Pentland Government Vellore Super Multi-Speciality Hospital, built at a cost of Rs197.81 crore.

The facility, located within the historic Pentland Hospital campus, is expected to significantly enhance tertiary healthcare services in the region.

In addition to the flagship hospital, the Chief Minister also inaugurated several public health infrastructure projects across Vellore district, including new buildings for seven Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and two Sub-Health Centres, constructed at a total cost of rS 7 crore.

The upgraded PHCs are located in Serkadu (Rs 1.20 crore), Thiruvalam (Rs 1.20 crore), Odugathur (Rs 50 lakh), Usur (Rs 50 lakh), Ponnai (Rs 1.20 crore), Lakshmipuram under the Vellore Corporation (Rs 60 lakh), and Thorappadi (Rs 1.20 crore). Sub-Health Centres in Pernampet and Anicuttu Mahamadupuram were also inaugurated, each built at a cost of Rs 30 lakh.

The event was attended by senior ministers including Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, Public Works Minister E.V. Velu, Handlooms and Textiles Minister R. Gandhi, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, and Minority Welfare Minister S.M. Nasar. Lok Sabha MPs S. Jagathrakshakan (Arakkonam) and D.M. Kathir Anand (Vellore), MLAs A.P. Nandakumar (Anaicut), Karthikeyan (Vellore), Amalu Vijayan (Gudiyatham), Eswarappan (Arcot), Vellore Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar, and Vellore District Collector V.R. Subbulakshmi were also present.