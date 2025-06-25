Drug bust outcome of probe into multiple cases in Chennai: Cops

CHENNAI: The cocaine bust, which led to the arrest of Tamil film actor Srikanth is the outcome of a detailed investigation against a group of people running an organised crime racket, the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) sources said on Tuesday.

Srikanth was arrested on Monday for consumption and possession of a few grams of cocaine and was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday after being named accused under three sections of the NDPS Act.

The GCP’s investigation has found that Prasad, a functionary of AIADMK’s IT wing, had supplied the drug to the actor. Arrested three weeks ago in an attempt-to-murder case after a brawl outside a Nungambakkam pub, detailed investigation of Prasad’s bank accounts, electronic devices and other transactions showed that he had allegedly cheated at least 200 people by taking Rs 2 lakh to Rs 20 lakh from each by promising to get them jobs in government agencies.

Two policemen are also under investigation in this case. As per the police, Prasad was also identified as the middleman who procured cocaine from Bengaluru-based Pradeep and Ghana-native John, and sold it to his contacts, like Srikanth, who reportedly used it for house parties.

Both Pradeep and John were arrested recently by the GCP and 11 gm of cocaine was seized from them. In addition, the GCP are also investigating Prasad’s link to his friend Ajay Vandaiyar who along with his (Ajay), accomplices – Narendra Sethupathy, Chandrasekar, alias Senthil and Sivasankaran – were allegedly involved in fraudulent land deals across the city.