EPS holds key strategy meetings with party functionaries ahead of 2026 assembly polls

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has begun another series of discussions with district secretaries and in-charges of party districts on the ongoing preparations for the 2026 Assembly election.

On Tuesday, Palaniswami interacted with office-bearers, secretaries and in-charges of 42 party districts in two sessions. Party sources said Palaniswami had transparent discussions relating to various developments, and urged them to expedite the works for the Assembly election.

He also reviewed the strengthening of the booth committees with all functionaries. On Wednesday, Palaniswami will be holding discussions with functionaries of the rest of the 40 party districts.

Besides, on June 27 and 28, he will be meeting the in-charges of the IT Wing, intending to streamline its functioning. The discussion will also feature the appointment of young in-charges for the wing to face the Assembly election.

AIADMK counters ruling party’s allegations about narcotics case

Chennai: Countering the allegation of the DMK IT wing that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is reeling out statements on the law and order in the state despite having a drug cartel within the party, the AIADMK IT wing on Tuesday said the party had expelled its IT wing functionary Prasad immediately after allegations were raised against him. The AIADMK IT wing said this in response to the DMK IT wing’s post on X handle, which alleged that Pradeep, the one who supplied drugs to Prasad, deposed that Prasad was in touch with a drug mafia in Bengaluru and that actor Srikanth had also confirmed that he received drugs only through both of them. The AIADMK IT wing also recalled how Jaffar Sadiq, who was arrested in a narcotic case, was close to key functionaries of the DMK. “Chief Minister M K Stalin, while giving shelter to the drug mafia by giving party posts, delivers cinema dialogues that the law and order is under his direct supervision,” the AIADMK IT wing added. ENS