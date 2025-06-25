Harassed over caste certificate, Class 10 boy ends life in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: A 15-year-old Class 10 student of Paramankurichi TDTA High School, a government-aided school run by the CSI diocese, allegedly died by suicide at his house on Monday night. A note recovered from the shirt pocket of the victim named the school headmistress and three other teachers, alleging their “torture” as the reason for him taking the extreme step.

In connection with the suicide, Thoothukudi-Nazareth CSI diocese on Tuesday suspended headmistress Sathya Gnanasundari and teachers Valarmathi, Beulah, and Mary – a temporary staff member.

According to sources, the victim, M Muthukrishnan (15), was the son of Muthukumar and Thirumani, residents of Samathuvapuram in Paramankurichi. Thoothukudi district education officer (DEO) Kannan, who conducted a preliminary investigation, said the teachers at the school had allegedly chided all the students for not doing homework properly.

Sources said the school management had persistently demanded that the victim, who belongs to the Kattunayakan community, submit a community certificate, as he was going to appear for the board examination.

However, the boy could not submit it on time, since the issuance of community certificates has been a long-pending demand of several people from the community, including the family of the victim.

The relatives of the victim on Tuesday demanded that the teachers be arrested, which the police denied, saying that the latter’s role in the suicide is yet to be ascertained. Based on a complaint, the Tiruchendur taluk police registered an FIR against the four teachers, said Thoothukudi SP Albert John.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, call TN health department helpline 104)