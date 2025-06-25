Is Tamil Nadu in financial crisis; Madras HC questions non-payment of dues

CHENNAI: Stating that the court has been coming across several petitions praying for disbursal of funds due from the state government, the Madras High Court has questioned whether the government was facing any financial crisis.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh raised the query on Tuesday while hearing a petition filed by KTV Health Food Private Limited, a supplier of edible oil to the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, seeking a direction to the government to release outstanding and overdue amount of Rs 141.22 crore.

The counsel for the petitioner told the court the outstanding amount has mounted to about Rs 200 crore now. Subsequently, the judge noted that several petitions seeking directions to the government to disburse the money owed to pensioners have also been filed in the recent days.

Stating that the government has to function as model, the judge asked, “Does the government think it need not pay the dues or is there any financial crisis in the state?”. The judge sought the government’s response and adjourned the case to June 27.