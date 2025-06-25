Krishna Mohan Uppu, IAS appointed as Development Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: The Government of Puducherry has announced the allocation and re-allocation of key portfolios among Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

Krishna Mohan Uppu, IAS has been appointed as Development Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government. He will oversee the departments of Finance, Revenue & Disaster Management, Relief & Rehabilitation, and Rural Development. He has also been designated as Chairman of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA).

A Muthamma, IAS, Commissioner-Secretary to Government, will assume additional responsibilities as Project Director of the Project Implementation Agency and Nodal Officer for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Project.

Jayanta Kumar Ray, IAS currently Secretary to Government, will take additional charge of Social Welfare, Backward Classes & Minorities Welfare, and has been appointed Chairman of PONCARE with effect from July 1, 2025. He will also serve as Managing Director of the Pondicherry Co-operative Sugar Mills.

ASPS Ravi Prakash, IAS is appointed as the Collector and District Magistrate of Karaikal upon resumption of duty. Meanwhile, A. Kulothungan, IAS, will hold additional charge of the Karaikal District Collectorate from July 1, 2025.