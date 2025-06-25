Krishna Mohan Uppu, IAS appointed as Development Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: The Government of Puducherry has announced the allocation and re-allocation of key portfolios among Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.
Krishna Mohan Uppu, IAS has been appointed as Development Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government. He will oversee the departments of Finance, Revenue & Disaster Management, Relief & Rehabilitation, and Rural Development. He has also been designated as Chairman of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA).
A Muthamma, IAS, Commissioner-Secretary to Government, will assume additional responsibilities as Project Director of the Project Implementation Agency and Nodal Officer for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Project.
Jayanta Kumar Ray, IAS currently Secretary to Government, will take additional charge of Social Welfare, Backward Classes & Minorities Welfare, and has been appointed Chairman of PONCARE with effect from July 1, 2025. He will also serve as Managing Director of the Pondicherry Co-operative Sugar Mills.
ASPS Ravi Prakash, IAS is appointed as the Collector and District Magistrate of Karaikal upon resumption of duty. Meanwhile, A. Kulothungan, IAS, will hold additional charge of the Karaikal District Collectorate from July 1, 2025.
R. Smitha, IAS has been appointed Secretary to Government with charge of Labour, Science, Technology & Environment, and Managing Director of the Renewable Energy Agency of Puducherry (REAP), effective from July 1, 2025.
Pankaj Kumar Jha, IAS will take on the additional responsibility of Economics & Statistics from July 1.
R. Kesavan, IAS Secretary to Government, has been assigned additional responsibilities as Special Secretary in the Cabinet & Confidential Department and will also function as Secretary (Law) until further orders.
Mohammed Ahsan Abid, IAS has been appointed Secretary to Government. He will handle the portfolios of Information & Publicity and, with effect from July 1, Art & Culture.
A. Kulothungan, IAS currently serving as District Collector & District Magistrate, Puducherry-cum-Special Secretary (Revenue), will now also manage the departments of Hindu Religious Institutions & Waqf (HRI & Waqf) from July 1, 2025. He will continue to hold charge as Commissioner (Excise) until further notice.