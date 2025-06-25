Largest Iron Age rock painting site found in cave near Reddiyur village in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPATTUR: A unique archaeological discovery came to light in Tirupattur district, with members of the Tirupattur District Heritage Conservation Centre uncovering what is believed to be the largest collection of Iron Age rock paintings in the region. The discovery was made in a cave located above Reddiyur village on the Yelagiri hills, en route from Vaniyambadi to Alangayam.

The survey was led by Dr A Prabu, Professor of Tamil at Sacred Heart College and an archaeological and historical researcher, along with V Radhakrishnan and Muthamizvendan from the conservation centre. Following a tip-off, the team obtained permission from the district forest department and trekked to the site—approximately 1,000 feet above ground level.

The rock painting complex is housed within a naturally formed cave, spacious enough to hold over 50 people and currently revered by locals. At the cave’s entrance, three major groups of rock paintings were discovered, comprising more than 80 human figures.