Madras HC summons five IAS officers in contempt of court case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered five IAS officers in the state to appear before the court in connection with a contempt of court case filed for failing to obey the orders to remove a school run by a Christian organisation from the land belonging to a Hindu temple in Cuddalore district.

The first bench of Chief Justice K R Shriram and Justice Sunder Mohan issued the order summoning P Amutha (revenue secretary), S Mathumathi (school education), B Chandramohan (tourism, culture and HR&CE), P N Sridhar (commissioner of HR&CE) and Sibi Adithya Senthilkumar (Cuddalore collector), who had served in the respective posts during the relevant period.

They were directed to appear in person before the court on July 10. The order was passed on Tuesday on a contempt of court petition filed by S Vinoth Raghavendran, state secretary of BJP’s Spiritual and Temple Development Wing.

He sought the court to punish the officials and correspondent of the school for wilful disobedience of the order passed on a writ petition seeking to remove the school from the land belonging to the Devanathaswamy temple of Thiruvanthipuram.