No change in Tiruchendur Murugan temple consecration timings: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has refused to interfere with the decision taken by an expert committee appointed by it to fix the time to conduct the consecration of Subramaniya Swamy temple in Tiruchendur.
The committee, which consists of five persons who are experts in Agamic principles, had unanimously decided to conduct the ceremony between 6 am and 6.47 am.
Disposing of two review applications filed against the order appointing the committee, a bench comprising justices S Srimathy and R Vijayakumar said the consecration would be conducted at the time chosen by the committee.
However, the bench directed the temple authorities to henceforth follow the earlier procedure of seeking the opinion of the temple’s Vidhayahar-authority responsible for choosing auspicious time for festivals, pujas, important events in temples- through written communication. Also, the judges directed the Vidhayahar to indicate in his reply documents or ‘pattolai’ whether the document is a draft one or it is the final opinion.
The expert committee was appointed following a petition filed by R Sivarama Subramaniya Sasthrigal, who is the Vidhayahar of the temple, and the Subramaniya Swamy Thirukoil Swathanthira Paribalana Sthalathargal Saba, against ‘inauspicious’ timing chosen by the authorities.
However, Subramaniya Sasthrigal, who is also one of the five committee members, claimed that he and the Saba never agreed to the court’s decision to appoint the expert committee and that the committee is biased. They requested the bench to review its order.
Hearing the applications, the judges noted that the temple authorities had been consulting the Vidhayahar in the past but failed to do so for the consecration. Yet, the Vidhayahar had sent three Pattolais suggesting three timings for the ceremony, without mentioning that the first two were drafts.
Stating that confusion could have been avoided had the Vidhayahar been careful, the judges said they are not inclined to interfere with the committee’s decision.
Since it was informed that a civil suit is pending with regard to the rights of the Vidhayahar and the Saba, the judges observed that the supremacy of the Vidhayahar in relation to the religious matters of the temple has to be protected till the civil court takes a decision on the suit.
Meanwhile, another bench comprising justices SM Subramaniam and AD Maria Clete heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), seeking a direction to chant Tamil hymns also, during the consecration. The petition was tagged along with similar petitions pending before the court.