No change in Tiruchendur Murugan temple consecration timings: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has refused to interfere with the decision taken by an expert committee appointed by it to fix the time to conduct the consecration of Subramaniya Swamy temple in Tiruchendur.

The committee, which consists of five persons who are experts in Agamic principles, had unanimously decided to conduct the ceremony between 6 am and 6.47 am.

Disposing of two review applications filed against the order appointing the committee, a bench comprising justices S Srimathy and R Vijayakumar said the consecration would be conducted at the time chosen by the committee.

However, the bench directed the temple authorities to henceforth follow the earlier procedure of seeking the opinion of the temple’s Vidhayahar-authority responsible for choosing auspicious time for festivals, pujas, important events in temples- through written communication. Also, the judges directed the Vidhayahar to indicate in his reply documents or ‘pattolai’ whether the document is a draft one or it is the final opinion.

The expert committee was appointed following a petition filed by R Sivarama Subramaniya Sasthrigal, who is the Vidhayahar of the temple, and the Subramaniya Swamy Thirukoil Swathanthira Paribalana Sthalathargal Saba, against ‘inauspicious’ timing chosen by the authorities.