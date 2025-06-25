No shelters or designated bus stops, it’s a struggle for commuters on Tiruchy roads

TIRUCHY: The absence of designated bus stops and shelters at several locations in the city exposes commuters to danger and puts them to severe hardship under the harsh sun and rain. With no choice, passengers, especially school children and the elderly have to wait in the open along busy roads amid speeding traffic.
Key areas such as Kattur, SIT college, Thiruvanaikoil, Mambalasalai, Anna statue (Annasilai), District Court, and Mannarpuram witness hundreds of people boarding and alighting buses every day.
Despite being major thoroughfares, these places either lack proper bus shelters or have shelters on only one side of the road. Commuters are not only inconvenienced by the lack of shade or seating, but the absence of designated boarding points also causes buses to stop abruptly or away from passengers, adding to the risk of accidents. Several bus shelters are damaged or encroached upon by vendors, or other obstructions, forcing passengers to wait on the road.
Speaking to TNIE, S Meenakshi, a private school teacher said, “I travel daily from SIT college to Thillai Nagar for work. There is no shelter here, and during rain or peak sun, we are exposed. It is especially difficult for schoolchildren and senior citizens, who struggle to stand on the roadside for long periods. It’s been years since we requested a shelter here. Nothing has been done so far. Even basic safety is not ensured.”
SR Kishore Kumar, an advocate and social activist who recently raised the issue with the district administration, said, “People board buses dangerously at the Mambalasalai traffic signal, often rushing when the signal turns red or green, as well as at the Thiruvanaikoil turning point towards Srirangam. Buses sometimes stop in the middle of the road after crossing the signal, forcing commuters to run through moving traffic.
This chaotic practice significantly increases the risk of accidents. It is a serious safety hazard that needs urgent attention from the authorities.”When contacted, a senior official in the city corporation said, “Based on the information received, we have identified 7 to 8 locations in Tiruchy city to set up bus shelters . We also plan to repair damaged seating at bus shelters. The issue will be resolved soon.”