No shelters or designated bus stops, it’s a struggle for commuters on Tiruchy roads

TIRUCHY: The absence of designated bus stops and shelters at several locations in the city exposes commuters to danger and puts them to severe hardship under the harsh sun and rain. With no choice, passengers, especially school children and the elderly have to wait in the open along busy roads amid speeding traffic.

Key areas such as Kattur, SIT college, Thiruvanaikoil, Mambalasalai, Anna statue (Annasilai), District Court, and Mannarpuram witness hundreds of people boarding and alighting buses every day.

Despite being major thoroughfares, these places either lack proper bus shelters or have shelters on only one side of the road. Commuters are not only inconvenienced by the lack of shade or seating, but the absence of designated boarding points also causes buses to stop abruptly or away from passengers, adding to the risk of accidents. Several bus shelters are damaged or encroached upon by vendors, or other obstructions, forcing passengers to wait on the road.