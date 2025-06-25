Tamil medium criteria lifted for transgender kids to avail aid

CHENNAI: From now on, trans persons, including trans women, trans men and intersex individuals, need not have to study in Tamil medium to avail benefits of Pudhumai Penn and Thamizh Pudhalvan schemes, as the state government has revised the eligibility criteria.

So far, the students should have mandatorily studied in Tamil medium from Classes 6 to 12 in government or government-aided schools to qualify for the monthly Rs 1,000 financial aid.

The condition has now been waived in a bid to include more transgender and intersex individuals who were previously not covered under the scheme. Transgender students enrolled in diploma, undergraduate, or vocational courses can apply for the scheme through the UMIS portal.

An official release said applicants must submit valid identification cards issued by the Tamil Nadu Transgender Welfare Board to avail themselves of the benefits.

In the budget this year, the state government had announced that the Pudhumai Penn scheme, that provides Rs 1,000 per month as cash incentives to students, would be expanded to include transgender persons.