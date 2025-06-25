Temporarily evicted from hostel, students struggle to attend college in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Seven second-year girl students at the Arts and Science College at Krishnagiri, hailing from Urigam and surrounding villages, have not obtained hostel accommodation this academic year, and many were forced to take leave for over a week.
In July last year, TNIE published a report titled 'Not enough hostels for tribal students in Krishnagiri ', highlighting how four girl students from Urigam and Kottayur panchayats were struggling to get hostel accommodation at government-run hostels in Krishnagiri.
After the report, about seven girl students from Anchetti, Urigam and Kottayur got accommodation at such facilities after the issue was taken to the notice of former Krishnagiri Collector KM Sarayu.
Now, with the start of the new academic year, 10 students who joined the hostel under the collector’s quota and 20 who joined after obtaining permission from state-level officials, were asked to vacate the hostel last week. While some of these students managed to stay at their relatives’ places in Denkanikottai and Krishnagiri and attend college, many were forced to take leave.
A Sathya of Urigam, a second year undergraduate student told TNIE, "After lots of struggle, we completed our school education in Urigam and came for higher education to Krishnagiri, 120 km away from our area. Following many hurdles, we received hostel admission last year with the support of the former collector.
This year, we were asked to wait till the completion of hostel counseling for students who got admission through the collector’s quota. Since June 16, I have not attended college because I cannot travel 120 km twice a day to college. Some students manage to stay in their relatives’ house and attended college."
Hostel warden Chandra of Backward Class Welfare Hostel for college students in Krishnagiri said she has informed District Backward Class Welfare Officer Padmalatha, who is supposed to take the matter to the collector.
When contacted, Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar told TNIE that he has enquired about the issue and asked the students to join the hostel from Wednesday.