Toddler dies after being accidentally run over by father’s tractor in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPATTUR: A one-and-a-half-year-old boy — the only child of a couple in Nayanaseruvu village, born after 10 years of marriage — died on Tuesday after his father accidentally ran a tractor over the child.

According to Thimmampettai police, the child, Karan Sharma, was playing near the rear wheels of the tractor when his father, M Arul Prakasam, a farmer, was parking it on their agricultural land. While parking, the vehicle typically moves back and forth. During this motion, the child sustained a fatal head injury and died on the spot.

On realising what had happened, Arul fainted from shock. The boy’s mother, Sangeetha, along with neighbours, rushed him to the Natrampalli Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

An official at the hospital told the TNIE that the mother initially believed her child was still alive and could be treated. When she was informed of his death, she broke down. The Thimmampettai police have registered a case of accidental death.