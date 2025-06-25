Woman immolates self at Dindigul collectorate, suffers 90% burn injuries

DINDIGUL: A 45-year-old woman, who was associated with a company that recently went bankrupt, allegedly immolated herself near the two-wheeler parking on the Dindigul collectorate premises on Tuesday evening.

A medical officer from the Government Medical College Hospital in Dindigul, where she has been receiving treatment, said the woman sustained 90% burns and a clear prognosis could be ascertained only after 24 hours.

According to sources, M Pachaiammal (45), a resident of Sirangattupatti near Natham, has been working as a collection staff in Dindigul city for the last several months. Sources said she had waited at the collectorate on Tuesday evening to meet top district officials.

A police officer said a preliminary investigation has revealed that the company Pachaimmal was associated with had recently gone bankrupt, and several investors demanded repayment, which allegedly made the woman take the extreme step.

The officer said that the woman was earlier spotted along with a few other individuals on the premises; however, in the evening, nobody noticed her moving to the two-wheeler parking area.

Due to heavy green cover in the area, bystanders and government staff spotted the woman, who had immolated herself, only after hearing her cries, said the officer, adding that the staff immediately poured water on her to douse the fire and admitted her to the Dindigul hospital.

The Thadikombu police have registered a case in connection with the incident and initiated an investigation.

(If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’shelpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.)