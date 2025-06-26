After woman immolates self, seven held for threatening her in Tamil Nadu

DINDIGUL: The day after M Pachaiammal (45), allegedly immolated herself near the two-wheeler parking on the Dindigul collectorate premises, around seven of her co-workers were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly threatening her.

The suspects have been identified as Andisamy (55), Durairaj (63), Muthusamy (50), Chellam (58), Kannan (47), Veerapan (52), and Dayalan (45).

Police said that based on a complaint filed by her husband, Malaisamy (54), at the Natham police station, a case was registered. During the investigation, it was found that the seven suspects who were working as co-agents at the same company got money from the investors and routed it through Pachaiammal and deposited funds. However, as the company went bankrupt, they started demanding money from Pachaiammal. Later, as she could not get their money back, they started threatening her. This could have led her to take such an extreme step.

Police added that a case was registered against the seven, and they have been remanded to judicial custody.

Pachaiammal had allegedly immolated herself near the two-wheeler parking on the Dindigul collectorate premises on Tuesday evening. A medical officer from the Government Medical College Hospital in Dindigul, where she has been receiving treatment, said the woman sustained 90% burns.