Animal attacks ‘usual’, says TN forest minister after leopard mauls 4-year-old

CHENNAI: Questioned by a reporter on the recent tragic killing of a four-year-old girl by a leopard at Valparai in Coimbatore district, Tamil Nadu Forest Minister R S Rajakannappan on Wednesday termed attacks by elephants and other animals as “usual” occurrences and asserted that government was not the cause of these “day-to-day” happenings.

The minister was interacting with the media after an event organised by his department at the Vandalur zoo near Chennai. The minister’s response indicated that he had perceived the question as being critical of the state government.

Minister Rajakannappan went on to assert that what was important was whether the government was taking action or not.

“Forest department is certainly taking action. Those bitten by insects come here. They come to us to catch (stray) dogs. Forest department is only handling everything,” he said.