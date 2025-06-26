Children rescued from bonded labour in Tamil Nadu go off official radar

KRISHNAGIRI: The illegal and ignoble practice of bonded labour is still rife in Krishnagiri district. The lack of coordination among various departments that have a stake in curbing it is being blamed for inadequate rehabilitation of those rescued. This has been proved by two instances, years apart, when children who were rescued are no longer traceable though it is mandatory for the authorities to follow up the rescued ones.

Only last week the school education department helpline - 14417 - received information that a 13-year-old tribal boy from near Thalli was working in a brick-kiln unit at Chinnaubbanur village as a bonded labourer.

He was rescued by the personnel of the child protection unit, labour department, police, and revenue department. A case was filed against the landowner and the boy was enrolled back to school near Thalli.

Inquiry revealed the boy was sent for garden work for Rs 25,000 per year.

Another case: an April 2022 TNIE article titled 'Irula couple in Krishnagiri seeks help to rescue sons from Karnataka' explained that a couple from Kamatchipuram village, near Bargur, had sent their two children, aged 14 and 12, to Karnataka for duck-rearing in return for Rs 55,000 each per year and the couple received only Rs 16,000.

The child rescued last week was admitted to a government school near Thalli. The other two — Ramesh and his brother Sajesh (both names changed) — were admitted to the Kamatchipuram Panchayat Union Primary School and the Government Higher Secondary School Anchoor - Jegadevi.