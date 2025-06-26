Children rescued from bonded labour in Tamil Nadu go off official radar

KRISHNAGIRI: The illegal and ignoble practice of bonded labour is still rife in Krishnagiri district. The lack of coordination among various departments that have a stake in curbing it is being blamed for inadequate rehabilitation of those rescued. This has been proved by two instances, years apart, when children who were rescued are no longer traceable though it is mandatory for the authorities to follow up the rescued ones.
Only last week the school education department helpline - 14417 - received information that a 13-year-old tribal boy from near Thalli was working in a brick-kiln unit at Chinnaubbanur village as a bonded labourer.
He was rescued by the personnel of the child protection unit, labour department, police, and revenue department. A case was filed against the landowner and the boy was enrolled back to school near Thalli.
Inquiry revealed the boy was sent for garden work for Rs 25,000 per year.
Another case: an April 2022 TNIE article titled 'Irula couple in Krishnagiri seeks help to rescue sons from Karnataka' explained that a couple from Kamatchipuram village, near Bargur, had sent their two children, aged 14 and 12, to Karnataka for duck-rearing in return for Rs 55,000 each per year and the couple received only Rs 16,000.
The child rescued last week was admitted to a government school near Thalli. The other two — Ramesh and his brother Sajesh (both names changed) — were admitted to the Kamatchipuram Panchayat Union Primary School and the Government Higher Secondary School Anchoor - Jegadevi.
In both the cases the departments of labour, school education and child protection had assured to follow up the children. But when TNIE visited the village and these two schools on Wednesday, it was found that both the children and their families had migrated to Karnataka and it was difficult to trace them. A school education department official said they alerted the revenue department but did not inform other line departments.
Kamatchipuram PUPS Headmistress J Rajeshwari told TNIE that Ramesh (name changed) attended the school till April 2022 and villagers said they had migrated from the village.
Vijayalakshmi, the Block Resource Teacher Educator of the Anchoor-Jegadevi Government Higher Secondary School, told TNIE that Sajesh had migrated and she had informed the revenue department about it.
Assistant Project Officer, S Vadivel of Samagra Shiksha, told TNIE that he would look into the issue.
"There is lack of data with district administration about bonded labourers and lack of coordination between the key line departments. The collector should properly coordinate the quarterly vigilance committee meeting," said K Krishnan, the secretary of the National Adivasi Solidarity Council (NASC), an NGO rescuing bonded labourers.
R Madheswaran, Assistant Commissioner of Labour, told TNIE they are taking steps to eradicate bonded labour and four bonded labourers were rescued in this month from a brick kiln unit near Pochampalli.
Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar told TNIE: "Multiple department officials have been asked to inspect mango orchards, brick kiln units, hotels and nurseries every three months to prevent child labour and bonded labour. Similarly, existing child protection committees in rural and urban areas will be strengthened. Photos of field inspections should also be filed to the district administration."