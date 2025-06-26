CM Stalin slams BJP for misusing religion, announces Rs 516 crore welfare projects in Tirupattur

TIRUPATTUR: Indirectly criticising the recently held Murugan Manadu by Hindutva organisations in Madurai, M K Stalin on Thursday said the BJP is misusing the name of god.

“They do not know how to gain votes in TN, so they continue to divide people on the basis of religion and caste,” Stalin said. He added that such tactics will not work in Tamil Nadu, which has had the leadership of stalwarts like Thanthai Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar.

Stalin was speaking at an event held to distribute government welfare benefits to the public at Mandalavadi in Tirupattur district.

He further declared that, not just in 2026, the DMK will come to power even in 2031 and 2036.

AIADMK has mortgaged its party to BJP, we should not let the state be mortgaged to them, he said.

At the event, as many as 90 completed government projects at the cost of Rs 174 crore were inaugurated. Foundations were laid for 60 new schemes at the cost of Rs 68.7 crore. In total, welfare benefits worth Rs 516.59 crore were distributed.

Five new schemes for Tirupattur district were also announced by the Chief Minister. Among them was a 7-kilometre road to be laid at Neknamalai in Alangayam block at the cost of Rs 30 crore. The people of Neknamalai have been struggling without a proper road for several decades now.